Greenleaf Trust Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.17. The company had a trading volume of 400,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.39.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

