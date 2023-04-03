Greenleaf Trust Makes New $12.31 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 541,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.38. 9,459,760 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

