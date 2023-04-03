Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,152 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,565,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.2 %

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659,533. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

