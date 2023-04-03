Greenleaf Trust Sells 7,128 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $12.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.18. The stock had a trading volume of 96,317,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,431,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $617.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.96. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.