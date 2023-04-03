Greylin Investment Management Inc Sells 17,475 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Greylin Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rocket Companies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RKT opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

