Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.78. 3,667,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,977. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

