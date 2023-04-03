Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 5,819 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.38. 4,006,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,036,071. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

