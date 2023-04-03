Grin (GRIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $883,406.61

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and $883,406.61 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,730.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00329632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.14 or 0.00563048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00073044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00454176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

