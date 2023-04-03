Guggenheim Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $110.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Shares of PVH opened at $89.16 on Thursday. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.07%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of PVH by 124.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,173,000 after buying an additional 183,047 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

