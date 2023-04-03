Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,611,000. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.45. 200,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,647. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $294.04. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

