Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,064 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 74,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $90.58. 19,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,914. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $102.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.58.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

