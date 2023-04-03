Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,053 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

CAT stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.17. 513,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

