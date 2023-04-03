Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 3,151 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $21,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $132.00.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

