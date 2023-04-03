Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 891,896 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,896 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.11. 467,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,158. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

