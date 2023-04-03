Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Up to $31.64

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.64, but opened at $33.50. Halliburton shares last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 4,034,858 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Halliburton Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

