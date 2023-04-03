Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Short Interest Update

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

