Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Short Interest Update

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,350,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 28th total of 21,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Hayward stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.64. 1,854,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,792. Hayward has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $258.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at $198,694,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at $198,694,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $97,787.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,947.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,273,144 shares of company stock worth $83,879,623. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,046,000 after purchasing an additional 254,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hayward by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,031,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 168,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,211,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 303,978 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 57.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

