HC Wainwright Trims Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Target Price to $35.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of IVA opened at $3.64 on Friday. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inventiva by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 982,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

