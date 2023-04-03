HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $264.16. The stock had a trading volume of 822,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.29 and its 200-day moving average is $235.52. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.