Head to Head Contrast: Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) & Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molecular Partners and Repligen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Partners $198.70 million 1.06 $123.50 million N/A N/A Repligen $801.54 million 11.25 $185.96 million $3.25 49.88

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Molecular Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00 Repligen 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Molecular Partners and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Molecular Partners presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. Repligen has a consensus price target of $218.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.78%. Given Molecular Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Molecular Partners is more favorable than Repligen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Molecular Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Molecular Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Partners and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A Repligen 23.20% 10.31% 7.68%

Risk & Volatility

Molecular Partners has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repligen beats Molecular Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company develops MP0310, which is in Phase Ia clinical trials for immuno-oncology; MP0317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and MP0274 that is in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive cancers. It also develops MP0423 for treating COVID-19; MP0533, a CD3 T cell candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and MP0250 for vascular endothelial growth factor, hepatocyte growth factor, and human serum albumin to increase half-life. Molecular Partners AG has agreements and collaboration with Novartis AG to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies; Amgen SA; Allergan, Inc.; and discovery alliance with AbbVie Inc. in ophthalmology, as well as other third-party collaborators. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

