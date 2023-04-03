Head to Head Contrast: SES AI (SES) and The Competition

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SES AI to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -83.81% -118.38% -17.31%

Risk and Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -14.55 SES AI Competitors $669.36 million $11.26 million 3.94

This table compares SES AI and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SES AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SES AI and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 74 463 1002 51 2.65

SES AI presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.46%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 33.61%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

SES AI competitors beat SES AI on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

