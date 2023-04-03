Head to Head Survey: Pineapple Energy (PEGY) versus The Competition

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pineapple Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -21.49% 17.44% -5.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million $2.97 million -0.92 Pineapple Energy Competitors $735.66 million $11.83 million -16.35

Risk & Volatility

Pineapple Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s peers have a beta of 3.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pineapple Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 196 596 1208 40 2.54

Pineapple Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 275.84%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 48.25%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pineapple Energy peers beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

