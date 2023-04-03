Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Update

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
HLX traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,020. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
