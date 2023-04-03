Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Update

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,020. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Articles

