HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 27th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

ETR HLE opened at €80.15 ($86.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.10 ($59.25) and a 52-week high of €83.55 ($89.84).

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

