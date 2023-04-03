Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 8.1 %

HP opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

