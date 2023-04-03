Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSKA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Shares of HSKA stock traded up $20.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.75. 1,890,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,967. Heska has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heska by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,948,000 after purchasing an additional 108,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heska by 14.7% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

