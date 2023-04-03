Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on HSKA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.
Heska Trading Up 20.6 %
Shares of HSKA stock traded up $20.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.75. 1,890,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,967. Heska has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 1.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Heska
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heska by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,948,000 after purchasing an additional 108,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heska by 14.7% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heska
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heska (HSKA)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.