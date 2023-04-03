Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HXGBY stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

