Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Up 9.8% in March

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,930,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 19,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,013 shares in the company, valued at $972,307.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,904.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,166 shares of company stock worth $7,595,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $616,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 61.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,893,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.