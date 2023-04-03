Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.7137 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 5.3 %
HWDJY opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96.
