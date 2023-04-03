Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.01. 1,351,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,132,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

