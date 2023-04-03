Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,289 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000.

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.32. 1,128,843 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

