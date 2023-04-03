Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $850,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $211.30.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

