Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after buying an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.24. 970,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,604. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

