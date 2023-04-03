Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after buying an additional 916,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 697,506 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,190,000 after purchasing an additional 686,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,210,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFV opened at $48.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

