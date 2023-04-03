Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes $722,000 Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Agency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.98. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.01.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

