HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers Sells 4,165 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,125,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,169. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

