Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Down 8.4% in March

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM traded up $24.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $510.25. 1,371,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Humana has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 546.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $5,095,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 313.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after buying an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

