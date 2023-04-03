Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Immatics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

IMTX stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Immatics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,409,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth $10,888,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,472,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Immatics by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 374,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

