Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Immatics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
IMTX stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.47.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
