India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC) Insider Acquires £23,800 in Stock

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) insider Nick Timberlake bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($29,241.92).

India Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON:IGC opened at GBX 121 ($1.49) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.16. India Capital Growth Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 94 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 139 ($1.71). The stock has a market cap of £116.79 million, a PE ratio of -1,512.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a report on Monday, March 6th.

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

