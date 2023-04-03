IndiGG Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31,143.58 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $31,143.58 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

