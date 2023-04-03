IndiGG One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,880.72 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $34,880.72 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

