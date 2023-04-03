Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.25

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.25 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.