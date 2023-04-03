Insider Buying: Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA) Insider Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA – Get Rating) insider Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$96,000.00 ($64,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Artrya Limited operates as a medical technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify patients at risk of coronary artery disease. It offers Salix, a cloud-based software that uses its AI to automate the detection of coronary artery disease from coronary computed tomography angiography.

