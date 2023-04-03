Insider Buying: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,275,833.02 in Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -738.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

