Insider Buying: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Buys 89,566 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 89,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $202,419.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,919.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTC Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,424. The company has a market cap of $237.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 80.94% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. Research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FTC Solar by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FTC Solar by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 405,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FTC Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.