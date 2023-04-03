Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Purchases 30 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Dan Nicholson purchased 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £150 ($184.30).

Dan Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Dan Nicholson purchased 6,314 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 473 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £29,865.22 ($36,693.97).

On Tuesday, January 31st, Dan Nicholson purchased 26 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 574 ($7.05) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($183.36).

GPE stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 515 ($6.33). 77,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,836. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 547.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 518.89. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 388.18 ($4.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 739 ($9.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7,242.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 628.33 ($7.72).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

