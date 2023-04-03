Insider Buying: Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Insider Acquires 221,718 Shares of Stock

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL – Get Rating) insider Anthony Howland-Rose acquired 221,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$12,194.49 ($8,129.66).

Gullewa Price Performance

About Gullewa

(Get Rating)

Gullewa Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Evaluation, Property Holding, and Investments. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds interest in the South Darlot gold project; and has 1% royalty interest in the Deflector gold-copper project located in the Gullewa project area, Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gullewa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gullewa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.