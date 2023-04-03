Insider Buying: Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL) Insider Buys 99,716 Shares of Stock

Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL – Get Rating) insider Karen Borg bought 99,716 shares of Optiscan Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$10,071.32 ($6,714.21).
Optiscan Imaging Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 5.94.
About Optiscan Imaging
