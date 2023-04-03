Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $13,890.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $13,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ardelyx Stock Up 4.4 %

ARDX opened at $4.79 on Monday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $989.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Wedbush raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardelyx Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

