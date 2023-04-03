Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Sells 2,847 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) EVP Daren Thayne sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $37,324.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,914.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Daren Thayne sold 5,886 shares of Domo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $72,044.64.

DOMO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 515,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,208. The firm has a market cap of $490.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.18. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Domo by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Domo by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 548,531 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

